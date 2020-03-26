Surprise Nintendo Direct Mini: Animal Crossing content, 2K Switch games, more

Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The big N just dropped a surprise Nintendo Direct Mini presentation detailing loads of new Switch games, updates for some of its biggest franchises, and much more. Included among today’s updates and new Switch ports are a host of top-tier 2K titles, the announcement of Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition, upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons content (full review here), and much more. Head below for a closer look at today’s Nintendo Direct Mini showcase. more…



