Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Coronavirus relief checks could arrive as soon as 3 weeks for some Americans, but it could take longer if you didn't set up direct deposit information when you filed your taxes

Coronavirus relief checks could arrive as soon as 3 weeks for some Americans, but it could take longer if you didn't set up direct deposit information when you filed your taxes

Business Insider Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus relief checks could arrive as soon as 3 weeks for some Americans, but it could take longer if you didn't set up direct deposit information when you filed your taxes· Americans will receive their relief checks from the government in about three weeks, according to the stimulus package deal the Senate approved on Wednesday, but for some, it could take longer.
· The US Senate passed a $2 trillion stimulus package Wednesday to help Americans deal with the economic fallout of the coronavirus....
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Business - Published < > Embed
News video: What To Expect From Coronavirus Checks

What To Expect From Coronavirus Checks 00:40

 What To Expect From Coronavirus Checks

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AngryandAsian

AngryAsian #StayAtHome #FlattenTheCurve #Isolation RT @IslandGirlPRV: Coronavirus Stimulus Checks: Here's Who's Eligible For Relief Payment. You could get a direct payment of $1,200, depend… 3 hours ago

MicheleJawando

Michele L Jawando RT @willjawando: A helpful tool to estimate how much money you could receive from the recently passed federal relief package. #coronavirus… 3 hours ago

Angry_Husky

Angry Husky "A Senate Democratic aide confirmed to CBS News that Americans could end up waiting as long as four months for reli… https://t.co/ueZM6rRdS6 4 hours ago

samuraisam08

sam conley RT @DaviMargolis: Coronavirus relief checks could take four months to arrive in the mail https://t.co/JxflxPH5S2 4 hours ago

BoneKnightmare

#TheResistance Coronavirus relief checks could arrive as soon as 3 weeks for some Americans, but it could take longer if you didn'… https://t.co/7MmrOtzTh0 5 hours ago

hector_flaco

hector figueroa RT @news6wkmg: CHECKS COMING SOON? | The $2 trillion coronavirus relief deal just took its next big step, which means you could soon be get… 5 hours ago

Bucksss3

Jan Morant I read that them “ coronavirus relief checks “ will be sent out on Wednesday and could take up to 3 weeks for everyone to receive them. 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.