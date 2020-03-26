Coronavirus relief checks could arrive as soon as 3 weeks for some Americans, but it could take longer if you didn't set up direct deposit information when you filed your taxes
Thursday, 26 March 2020 () · Americans will receive their relief checks from the government in about three weeks, according to the stimulus package deal the Senate approved on Wednesday, but for some, it could take longer.
· The US Senate passed a $2 trillion stimulus package Wednesday to help Americans deal with the economic fallout of the coronavirus....