As coronavirus boosts demand for food delivery, Grubhub and JPMorgan have been working together to let drivers instantly cash out. It's a sign of how JPMorgan is using new payments tech to grow transaction banking.
Thursday, 26 March 2020 () · Grubhub has been offering a new service in partnership with JPMorgan that allows their drivers to almost instantly cash out their earnings.
· The service is similar to that offered by Grubhub competitors like Postmates, Door Dash and Uber Eats, but drivers get unlimited cash outs and, if they have a Chase account, avoid...