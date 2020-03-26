US Space Force will send its first satellite into space today
Thursday, 26 March 2020 () The US Space Force will kick off its first National Security Mission this afternoon. It's sending a Lockheed Martin Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF-6) satellite into orbit, onboard a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket. The satellite...
These fascinating satellite photographs show the effects of social distancing from space in March 2020. Colorado-based Maxar have used their infrastructure of satellites to document the reduction of human presence in locations including airports, cities and tourist hotspots. The pictures show before...
