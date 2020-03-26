Suffering from slower internet? IObit makes Internet Booster PRO free Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Last week, software publisher IObit launched a giveaway site, making 50,000 licenses of its paid PRO products -- including Advanced SystemCare Ultimate and Malware Fighter -- available for free. It did this in response to the coronavirus pandemic and to improve people's PC experience. Today it takes another step in helping those suffering from slower internet as a result of ever greater numbers working from home, by making Internet Booster PRO free for a limited time. Internet Booster is a PRO function in Advanced SystemCare that promises to boost internet speeds by up to 300 percent (your mileage will vary,… [Continue Reading] 👓 View full article

Tips for a Stable and Faster Internet Connection 01:16 Tips for a Stable and Faster Internet Connection As millions of people self-isolate to help flatten the curve of COVID-19, internet usage has surged, causing strain on connections. As a result, YouTube even announced plans to reduce video quality over the course of a month to better handle the high...

