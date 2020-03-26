Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Suffering from slower internet? IObit makes Internet Booster PRO free

Suffering from slower internet? IObit makes Internet Booster PRO free

betanews Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Last week, software publisher IObit launched a giveaway site, making 50,000 licenses of its paid PRO products -- including Advanced SystemCare Ultimate and Malware Fighter -- available for free. It did this in response to the coronavirus pandemic and to improve people's PC experience. Today it takes another step in helping those suffering from slower internet as a result of ever greater numbers working from home, by making Internet Booster PRO free for a limited time. Internet Booster is a PRO function in Advanced SystemCare that promises to boost internet speeds by up to 300 percent (your mileage will vary,… [Continue Reading]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Tips for a Stable and Faster Internet Connection

Tips for a Stable and Faster Internet Connection 01:16

 Tips for a Stable and Faster Internet Connection As millions of people self-isolate to help flatten the curve of COVID-19, internet usage has surged, causing strain on connections. As a result, YouTube even announced plans to reduce video quality over the course of a month to better handle the high...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

StopMalvertisin

Kimberly BetaNews | Suffering from slower internet? IObit makes Internet Booster PRO free https://t.co/4KeSMPpo0R 10 minutes ago

ke7zum

Sarah A RT @BetaNews: Suffering from slower internet? IObit makes Internet Booster PRO free https://t.co/AwotjXIEdj https://t.co/AP9HSZCBjs 20 minutes ago

BetaNews

BetaNews.com Suffering from slower internet? IObit makes Internet Booster PRO free https://t.co/AwotjXIEdj https://t.co/AP9HSZCBjs 28 minutes ago

justplainbob

Robert Moffitt Thanks to a little help from my friends, and some understanding from the long-suffering Mrs. Lungs, I now have a ho… https://t.co/a0PJexYjy1 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.