Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Samsung Galaxy A31 delivers quad-cameras and a 5,000 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A31 delivers quad-cameras and a 5,000 mAh battery

9to5Google Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Looking for a smartphone with a huge battery and an affordable price? Samsung has a new option with its Galaxy A31 which delivers a huge 5,000 mAh battery and an excellent overall package.

more…

The post Samsung Galaxy A31 delivers quad-cameras and a 5,000 mAh battery appeared first on 9to5Google.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ifouthxion

if0uthxi0n RT @9to5Google: Samsung Galaxy A31 delivers quad-cameras and a 5,000 mAh battery https://t.co/81s2eGNKRC by @nexusben https://t.co/ZJvRLiUq… 29 minutes ago

9to5Google

9to5Google.com Samsung Galaxy A31 delivers quad-cameras and a 5,000 mAh battery https://t.co/81s2eGNKRC by @nexusben https://t.co/ZJvRLiUqJi 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.