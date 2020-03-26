Samsung Galaxy A31 delivers quad-cameras and a 5,000 mAh battery Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Looking for a smartphone with a huge battery and an affordable price? Samsung has a new option with its Galaxy A31 which delivers a huge 5,000 mAh battery and an excellent overall package.



more…



The post Samsung Galaxy A31 delivers quad-cameras and a 5,000 mAh battery appeared first on 9to5Google. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this if0uthxi0n RT @9to5Google: Samsung Galaxy A31 delivers quad-cameras and a 5,000 mAh battery https://t.co/81s2eGNKRC by @nexusben https://t.co/ZJvRLiUq… 29 minutes ago 9to5Google.com Samsung Galaxy A31 delivers quad-cameras and a 5,000 mAh battery https://t.co/81s2eGNKRC by @nexusben https://t.co/ZJvRLiUqJi 31 minutes ago