Instagram's 'Until Tomorrow' challenge has taken over the social outlet in a great way

USATODAY.com Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
These people participated in the 'until tomorrow' challenge on Instagram, where they posted embarrassing old photos to get their friends to laugh.
News video: Here's why there are so many 'until tomorrow' posts on Instagram right now

Here's why there are so many 'until tomorrow' posts on Instagram right now 01:06

 If you’ve scrolled through your Instagram feed in the past 24 hours. you’ve probably noticed a number of captions say the same two words: “until tomorrow". The lack of explanation in this caption trend may seem a bit ominous. especially while social distancing, when there is more time to mull...

Tweets about this

sofivarn

sofia ♲ RT @nwmngly: I hope some of y’all seen the “until tomorrow” challenge (?) on instagram and agree that it is one of the most stupid trends o… 1 minute ago

Heatherrehtaeh_

Heather 🌸 RT @Heatherrehtaeh_: Word! That Instagram “until tomorrow” challenge had me thinking the world was ending until I came to Twitter for clari… 4 minutes ago

psychedeliosis

Megs 🌈 The 'Until Tomorrow' challenge completely defeats the purpose of instagram and snapchat stories but it's fine because of universal boredom 9 minutes ago

victoriaaageee

victoria What's the worst thing on Instagram right now? We have the god awful push-ups challenge, the surveys that literally… https://t.co/pKoMyhBeso 9 minutes ago

stanchett

kai | quarantined w bae RT @helloitskz: I hate the “challenge accepted / until tomorrow” thing on Instagram so much I literally feel like I’m trying to avoid bombs… 9 minutes ago

Byzantine_Nun

Frederick RT @coonciljooce: i will singlehandedly find the vaccine for coronavirus if it means i don’t need to see another until tomorrow post or ins… 24 minutes ago

emgays

🍋emmy🍋 RT @misterfooo: See the "until tomorrow" challenge doesn't work for me because every photo I post on Instagram is unflattering 25 minutes ago

helloitskz

Nic’s wife 💗 I hate the “challenge accepted / until tomorrow” thing on Instagram so much I literally feel like I’m trying to avo… https://t.co/jlf08viQuc 30 minutes ago

