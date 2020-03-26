Global  

Lacoste’s Friends and Family Sale is live! Save 30% off sitewide + free shipping

9to5Toys Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Lacoste is having its Friends & Family Sale takes *30% off* sitewide with code* FRIENDS30* at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this event is the L.12.12. Polo Shirt for men that’s marked down to just *$43* and originally was priced at $90. This shirt will pair nicely with slacks, shorts, or jeans alike and comes in an array of fun color options for spring. It also features sweat-wicking and 4-way stretch material, which is great for the upcoming golf season. I also love that it features a contrasting logo on the chest and pearl buttons that adds a luxurious touch. With over 500 reviews from Lacoste customers, this polo shirt is rated 4.1/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks from Lacoste below and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide for additional deals today.

