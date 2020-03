San Francisco's public transit system is losing $1 million a week and will shut down train service as ridership plummets amid shelter-in-place order

Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· The city and county of San Francisco's public transit system is shuttering its train and light rail services and replacing them with buses as ridership plummets amid a coronavirus pandemic.

· Known as Muni for short, the system has reported an estimated $1 million in weekly losses since the virus and subsequent regionwide



