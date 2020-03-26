How to request a desktop site in Safari on your iPhone running iOS 13 Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

**



· *To request a desktop site on the iOS 13 Safari app, you'll need to use a menu hidden in the search bar.*

· *Not all webpages will allow you to load a desktop site in Safari.*

· *Once you request a desktop site, Safari will automatically default to that setup whenever you load the page.*

· *Visit Business Insider's... **· *To request a desktop site on the iOS 13 Safari app, you'll need to use a menu hidden in the search bar.*· *Not all webpages will allow you to load a desktop site in Safari.*· *Once you request a desktop site, Safari will automatically default to that setup whenever you load the page.*· *Visit Business Insider's 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this PZ Keith1407 @Carter_PlayzYT @q_apollo Go to safari there s buttuon where it’s s arrow in a box press that and request desktop site 16 hours ago Everything Apple How to request a desktop site in Safari on your iPhone running iOS 13 https://t.co/acc7cfXX0C https://t.co/GjcETjfWVJ 1 day ago Ernst Nordholt How to request a desktop site in Safari on your iPhone running iOS 13 - https://t.co/6yrw1MGEan #GoogleAlerts 2 days ago Crash Signal How to request a desktop site in Safari on your iPhone running iOS 13 #website #news https://t.co/ih3Tg0SgvJ https://t.co/AKrwYgwrC5 3 days ago Jazz Drummer How to request a desktop site in Safari on your iPhone running iOS 13 https://t.co/06r0qg5RUP 3 days ago t-taki How to request a desktop site in Safari on your iPhone running iOS 13 - Business Insider - Business Insider https://t.co/2L0qAaYqht 3 days ago George Will Disu How to request a desktop site in Safari on your iPhone running iOS 13 https://t.co/fUvYRcfTbr https://t.co/uCckQXPiYF 3 days ago 順風@iphoneアプリ How to request a desktop site in Safari on your iPhone running iOS 13 - Business Insider - Business Insider https://t.co/M8XzYMCgOg 3 days ago