Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > How to import bookmarks to Mozilla Firefox from another browser

How to import bookmarks to Mozilla Firefox from another browser

Business Insider Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
How to import bookmarks to Mozilla Firefox from another browser· You can import your bookmarks to Firefox if you switch your computer's default web browser.
· You can select Firefox as your default browser on Mac or PC, as long as you've downloaded it first.
· Here's how to import your bookmarks to Firefox, so that there's little to no disruption in your daily browsing routine.
·...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.