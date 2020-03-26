How to import bookmarks to Mozilla Firefox from another browser Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· You can import your bookmarks to Firefox if you switch your computer's default web browser.

· You can select Firefox as your default browser on Mac or PC, as long as you've downloaded it first.

· Here's how to import your bookmarks to Firefox, so that there's little to no disruption in your daily browsing routine.

·... · You can import your bookmarks to Firefox if you switch your computer's default web browser.· You can select Firefox as your default browser on Mac or PC, as long as you've downloaded it first.· Here's how to import your bookmarks to Firefox, so that there's little to no disruption in your daily browsing routine. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this