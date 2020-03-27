Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > World Health Organization to launch COVID-19 tips app for Android, iOS

World Health Organization to launch COVID-19 tips app for Android, iOS

9to5Mac Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
As we face this time of crisis together, one of the most important things we can do — aside from washing your hands and maintaining social distance — is combat misinformation with the truth. To that end, the World Health Organization is preparing to launch an official Android, iOS and Web app for news, tips, alerts, and more to keep you informed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

more…

The post World Health Organization to launch COVID-19 tips app for Android, iOS appeared first on 9to5Mac.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Europe pandemic crisis: coronavirus death toll surges

Europe pandemic crisis: coronavirus death toll surges 02:41

 As death tolls from the coronavirus continue to surge across Europe, countries steel themselves for extended lockdown.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.