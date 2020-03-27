Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

As we face this time of crisis together, one of the most important things we can do — aside from washing your hands and maintaining social distance — is combat misinformation with the truth. To that end, the World Health Organization is preparing to launch an official Android, iOS and Web app for news, tips, alerts, and more to keep you informed during the COVID-19 pandemic.



more…



The post World Health Organization to launch COVID-19 tips app for Android, iOS appeared first on 9to5Mac. 👓 View full article

