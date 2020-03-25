Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Which Internet providers are lifting data caps during the coronavirus, and which aren't

Which Internet providers are lifting data caps during the coronavirus, and which aren't

PC World Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
As American businesses are forced to shut down because of COVID-19 (the novel coronavirus), customers are anxious about their bill for Internet access. Data caps, an annoyance in the best of times, suddenly can mean paying additional fees if a family sheltering in place goes over their limit.

Think of it: you're working from home, videoconferencing over Skype or Zoom, while your kids are playing games and chatting with friends. There's streamed movies to watch in the evenings. Disney+ and Netflix may be in constant rotation, adding to the bandwidth strain. That's a lot of data! 

To read this article in full, please click here
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: How America’s Internet Will Be Tested by Social Distancing, Working from Home During Coronavirus Outbreak

How America’s Internet Will Be Tested by Social Distancing, Working from Home During Coronavirus Outbreak 01:02

 Besides the health care system, the coronavirus pandemic could test another major U.S. infrastructure; the internet. Veuer’s Justin Kircher explains.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Phaedramf1

FridayPho♍ RT @markhachman: Google, one of the richest companies in the world, is adhering to the Keep Americans Connected Pledge to not discontinue s… 10 hours ago

Techn_News

Tech News Which Internet providers are lifting data caps during the coronavirus, and which aren't https://t.co/wacE44A4S6 1 day ago

markhachman

Mark Hachman Google, one of the richest companies in the world, is adhering to the Keep Americans Connected Pledge to not discon… https://t.co/jOv06TDKbf 1 day ago

ZyiteGadgets

Zyite Which Internet providers are lifting data caps during the coronavirus, and which aren't https://t.co/7jE5cPb4bE https://t.co/MixyrvWX9d 1 day ago

CRJeffersonHigh

Jefferson High RT @CRKennedyHigh: Check with your carrier, but there is a chance you may have MORE or UNLIMITED data to HOT SPOT from your phone to use yo… 2 days ago

Arthur_Survey

Daniel Arthur Which Internet providers are lifting data caps during the coronavirus, and which aren't https://t.co/1fnZeeIzUg 3 days ago

CRKennedyHigh

Jason Kline Check with your carrier, but there is a chance you may have MORE or UNLIMITED data to HOT SPOT from your phone to u… https://t.co/St91VjK9cQ 3 days ago

HikariKishi

Shane Asselstine RT @KaneoheEl: #COVIDー19 realization: l knew some of our students don’t have online access, didn’t realize some of our staff don’t have int… 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.