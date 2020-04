Notarize to add 1,000 online notaries to address demand for remote transactions Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Notarize, the platform that enables digital notarizations, announced that it is adding 1,000 notaries to address demand as more Americans are ordered to shelter in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but still need to sign important documents. The startup is partnering with the National Notary Association to verify notaries have been screened and have […] 👓 View full article

