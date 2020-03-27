News24.com | First Covid-19 deaths: We mourn as a province and country - Western Cape premier Alan Winde
Friday, 27 March 2020 () Western Cape premier Alan Winde has expressed his grief at the news that two South Africans have died of Covid-19 in the province - the first deaths in the country as a result of the pandemic.
All businesses were halted from trading and roadblocks set up across the country as a lockdown came into effect Friday morning (March 27).
South Africa has had its first deaths from the deadly virus as the number of infections surpassed 900.
In Cape Town a joint operation consisting of the...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
~Annely_S🌺 RT @News24: BREAKING | First two coronavirus deaths in SA reported
https://t.co/fl3zhVkgYC https://t.co/HCpbfSzuzK 4 minutes ago
rešoketšwe waa'manenzhe RT @News24: LIVE | First coronavirus deaths in SA were a 28-year-old woman and a 48-year-old woman in the Western Cape. More details are no… 5 minutes ago