Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > News24.com | First Covid-19 deaths: We mourn as a province and country - Western Cape premier Alan Winde

News24.com | First Covid-19 deaths: We mourn as a province and country - Western Cape premier Alan Winde

News24 Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Western Cape premier Alan Winde has expressed his grief at the news that two South Africans have died of Covid-19 in the province - the first deaths in the country as a result of the pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: South Africa goes into lockdown as first COVID-19 deaths announced

South Africa goes into lockdown as first COVID-19 deaths announced 01:18

 All businesses were halted from trading and roadblocks set up across the country as a lockdown came into effect Friday morning (March 27). South Africa has had its first deaths from the deadly virus as the number of infections surpassed 900. In Cape Town a joint operation consisting of the...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Annely98

~Annely_S🌺 RT @News24: BREAKING | First two coronavirus deaths in SA reported https://t.co/fl3zhVkgYC https://t.co/HCpbfSzuzK 4 minutes ago

avatar_reso

rešoketšwe waa'manenzhe RT @News24: LIVE | First coronavirus deaths in SA were a 28-year-old woman and a 48-year-old woman in the Western Cape. More details are no… 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.