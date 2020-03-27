Global  

Get AOMEI Backupper Professional free for a year

betanews Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Next Tuesday is World Backup Day and to mark the event AOMEI is offering a 12 month free subscription to its Backupper Professional product. The offer is available from now until April 2nd. With more people working at home on their own machines due to the Coronavirus, security and protection of data is more important than ever. AOMEI's reliable and fast PC backup software for personal use would normally cost you $39.95. To get it for free click this link to download a zip file which contains the setup file and a text file with a license key. In addition… [Continue Reading]
