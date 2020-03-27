Instacart workers are planning to strike until the company gives them hazard pay and safety gear Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

· Instacart workers are planning to strike on Monday until the company gives them hazard pay and safety gear.

· The workers are asking the company for an additional $5 per order and an automatic tip of 10% of the order total.

· They're also asking for safety gear like hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, and soap.

