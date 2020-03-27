Global  

Apple launches COVID-19 screening app and website

The Verge Friday, 27 March 2020
Image: Apple

Apple today launched a website and a new app dedicated to COVID-19 screening. The resources offer an online screening tool, information about the disease, and some guidance on when to seek testing or emergency care. Apple developed the site and app in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and the White House.

The screening tool asks you questions about your symptoms, recent travel, and contact you may have had with people who have had or been exposed to the virus. After completing the screening process, you’ll be taken to a page with recommended next steps that will also suggest whether you need to be tested for COVID-19. Apple noted in a press release that...
News video: Apple Launches Coronavirus Screening Website and App

Apple Launches Coronavirus Screening Website and App 00:53

 Apple releases a new website and app, to help people get screened for the coronavirus.

