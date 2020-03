NYU makes face shield design for healthcare workers that can be built in under a minute available to all Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

New York University is among the many academic, private and public institutions doing what it can to address the need for personal protective equipment (PPE) among healthcare workers across the world. The school worked quickly to develop an open source face shield design, and is now offering that design freely to any and all in […]

Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published Coronavirus Update: 3-D Printing Company Producing Face Shields For Healthcare Workers 02:02 A 3-D printing company in Brooklyn has turned its New York space into an assembly line for face shield production for healthcare workers; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

