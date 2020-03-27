Global  

Google is canceling its legendary April Fools' Day jokes this year because of the pandemic (GOOG)

Business Insider Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Google is canceling its legendary April Fools' Day jokes this year because of the pandemic (GOOG)· *Google is cancelling its legendary April Fools' Day jokes this year.*
· *The company is worried about seeming in bad taste if it went ahead with them due to the pandemic.*
· *In an email obtained by Business Insider, it asked managers to make sure no teams were still planning pranks.*
· *"Please suss out those efforts...
