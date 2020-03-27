Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Newegg is currently offering the Pioneer VSX-934 7.2-Channel AirPlay 2 AV Receiver for *$264 shipped *when applying code *93XPH36 *at checkout. Normally selling for $479, like you’ll currently find at B&H, it just dropped to $329 and is now down the extra $55. Today’s offer beats our previous mention by $13 and marks a new low. Pioneer’s AV Receiver comes equipped with six HDMI inputs, two HDMI outputs, 4K HDR pass-through, and more. AirPlay 2 support steals the show in terms of wireless connectivity, but this model can also integrate into Sonos setups. Plus, you’ll be able to enjoy Dolby Atmos audio as well, which rounds out the package. Rated 3.9/5 stars. More details below.



more…



The post Pioneer’s 7.2-Ch. A/V Receiver rocks AirPlay 2 + Dolby Atmos: $264 ($205 off) appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

