Take your setup up a notch with Arctis Pro Wireless Headset: $193.50 (40% off)

Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

SteelSeries is offering its Arctis Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for *$193.59 shipped* for those who are logged into a free SteelSeries account and use the code *NIKO* at checkout. This is down from its $330 list price, beats our last mention of $220, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This headset is designed for those who want to have the best of the best when it comes to their gaming audio. No cables hook you to a system when used with PlayStation or PC. However, the included 3.5mm cable means it works with a plethora of other devices as well. Plus, SteelSeries has a unique dual-battery system so you’re never out of the game. Rated 4/5 stars.



