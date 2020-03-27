How to make a thumbnail for your YouTube videos, using a frame from the video or editing tools on your PC or Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

· To make a custom thumbnail for YouTube, you can use editing tools that are likely already available on your PC or Mac computer.

· You can't create a custom thumbnail on the YouTube website itself, but you can select from three pre-made options once your video has been processed.

· *Visit Business Insider's homepage for... · To make a custom thumbnail for YouTube, you can use editing tools that are likely already available on your PC or Mac computer.· You can't create a custom thumbnail on the YouTube website itself, but you can select from three pre-made options once your video has been processed.· *Visit Business Insider's homepage for 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 3 days ago < > Embed Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate - Published Context Is In The Eye Of The Beholder: ZEFR’s Oakins 07:49 SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- After 10 years of obsessively super-targeting audiences using digital profiling data, the ad industry pendulum is swinging a little back to an older method. Contextual targeting is the practice of aligning an ad with content, not with the individual audience member consuming... You Might Like

Tweets about this