SAP helped a client secure 500 hospital beds in just 30 minutes — and it shows the power of digital transformations in helping companies respond to the coronavirus pandemic

Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

· At 5:00 pm EST on Tuesday, SAP Vice President Richard Primm got a text from a client asking him for help with finding 500 hospital beds.

· Primm used SAP's Ariba marketplace to connect the company with a vendor within just 30 minutes, a startlingly fast timeline for such an in-demand product.

