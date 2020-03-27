Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > SAP helped a client secure 500 hospital beds in just 30 minutes — and it shows the power of digital transformations in helping companies respond to the coronavirus pandemic

SAP helped a client secure 500 hospital beds in just 30 minutes — and it shows the power of digital transformations in helping companies respond to the coronavirus pandemic

Business Insider Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
SAP helped a client secure 500 hospital beds in just 30 minutes — and it shows the power of digital transformations in helping companies respond to the coronavirus pandemic· At 5:00 pm EST on Tuesday, SAP Vice President Richard Primm got a text from a client asking him for help with finding 500 hospital beds. 
· Primm used SAP's Ariba marketplace to connect the company with a vendor within just 30 minutes, a startlingly fast timeline for such an in-demand product. 
· It's just one example of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published < > Embed
News video: Hospital bed concerns in Wisconsin

Hospital bed concerns in Wisconsin 01:57

 The city looks into ideas in case the state needs more hospital beds.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

clarebriers

Clare Briers #SAP helped a client secure 500 hospital beds in just 30 minutes! #Covid_19 #runbetter #strongertogether #Digital https://t.co/MJYpBrU8DB 15 minutes ago

PetitjeanDidier

Didier Petitjean RT @SandraMoerch: SAP helped a client secure 500 hospital beds in just 30 minutes — and it shows the power of digital transformations in he… 9 hours ago

VarshneyAnita

Anita RT @SAP_CX: How SAP helped a client secure 500 hospital beds in just 30 minutes — the power of digital transformations in helping companies… 10 hours ago

VarshneyAnita

Anita RT @SandraMoerch: SAP helped client secure 500 hospital beds in just 30 minutes -it shows the power of digital transformations in helping c… 10 hours ago

statuptechindia

indianstartuptech SAP helped a client secure 500 hospital beds in just 30 minutes - and it shows the power of digital transformations… https://t.co/ciNUXSi06M 10 hours ago

karumito1

karumito RT @mvollmer1: SAP helped a client secure 500 hospital beds in just 30 minutes — and it shows the power of #DigitalTransformation in helpin… 15 hours ago

scnfoundry

Silicon Foundry SAP helped a client secure 500 hospital beds in just 30 minutes — and it shows the power of digital transformations… https://t.co/ncNdK94WSF 21 hours ago

SandraMoerch

Sandra Moerch SAP helped a client secure 500 hospital beds in just 30 minutes — and it shows the power of digital transformations… https://t.co/LNB5ZR3RXO 22 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.