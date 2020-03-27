Google Nest outage takes down Thermostat, Cam live video, and apps Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

A router failure saw some Google services briefly slow or go down yesterday, but was quickly resolved. Google Nest users this afternoon are encountering an outage affecting the Nest apps, Thermostat, and Cam Live Video.



more…



The post Google Nest outage takes down Thermostat, Cam live video, and apps appeared first on 9to5Google. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this smartenlight RT @9to5Google: Google Nest outage takes down Thermostat, Cam live video, and apps https://t.co/pCMwW1pa3E by @technacity https://t.co/Xj75… 2 hours ago 9to5Google.com Google Nest outage takes down Thermostat, Cam live video, and apps https://t.co/pCMwW1pa3E by @technacity https://t.co/Xj75O43lUW 4 hours ago