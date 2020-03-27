Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Google Nest outage takes down Thermostat, Cam live video, and apps

Google Nest outage takes down Thermostat, Cam live video, and apps

9to5Google Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
A router failure saw some Google services briefly slow or go down yesterday, but was quickly resolved. Google Nest users this afternoon are encountering an outage affecting the Nest apps, Thermostat, and Cam Live Video.

more…

The post Google Nest outage takes down Thermostat, Cam live video, and apps appeared first on 9to5Google.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

smartenlight

smartenlight RT @9to5Google: Google Nest outage takes down Thermostat, Cam live video, and apps https://t.co/pCMwW1pa3E by @technacity https://t.co/Xj75… 2 hours ago

9to5Google

9to5Google.com Google Nest outage takes down Thermostat, Cam live video, and apps https://t.co/pCMwW1pa3E by @technacity https://t.co/Xj75O43lUW 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.