Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > How to use Apple’s COVID-19 screening app and website for yourself or someone else

How to use Apple’s COVID-19 screening app and website for yourself or someone else

9to5Mac Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Apple has launched its COVID-19 screening app and website that were designed in partnership with the CDC, FEMA, and the White House. The software makes it easy for anyone to get free information and guidance on whether you or a loved one should seek professional medical advice, self-isolate, try to take a test, and more. Read on for how to use Apple’s COVID-19 screening app and website.

more…

The post How to use Apple’s COVID-19 screening app and website for yourself or someone else appeared first on 9to5Mac.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Apple Launches Coronavirus Screening Website and App

Apple Launches Coronavirus Screening Website and App 00:53

 Apple releases a new website and app, to help people get screened for the coronavirus.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

djriveraros

Dario Rivera RT @GHS: Today, @Apple released a new #COVID19 screening tool in partnership with the @CDCgov & White House. 💻 The app and website will he… 6 seconds ago

eggry

eggry RT @verge: Apple launches COVID-19 screening app and website https://t.co/R70DirQLJZ https://t.co/fnYvJGjL8q 45 seconds ago

jocve

manu+ RT @Gizmodo: Apple made a pretty solid Covid-19 screening tool https://t.co/i3f2L0vXgj https://t.co/eEDXv278JJ 52 seconds ago

ayebombay

Bombay NST RT @itsTamoi: hey friends🤟🏽 Apple created a COVID-19 app with the CDC that acts as a “screening tool” while educating you on what to do if… 52 seconds ago

PillayRubin

Rubin Pillay Apple releases COVID-19 screening tool, resource guide https://t.co/O0fLb6a3qM via @MobiHealthNews 2 minutes ago

CheckUpChoices

CheckUp & Choices Apple has released a COVID-19 screening tool online: https://t.co/tl8RqZFmJl It was developed in conjunction with the CDC and WHO. 2 minutes ago

hoxrolms

HOXRO Legal Management Software "Apple announces COVID-19 website https://t.co/oh02HzN58I and app in partnership with CDC and the White House"… https://t.co/WW7PZtLz6K 2 minutes ago

DriveKMJ

KMJ's Afternoon Drive Apple has developed a helpful screening tool to help you figure out if you should seek a COVID-19 test. #drivekmj https://t.co/9hYUY73UVd 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.