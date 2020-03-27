Leaked emails show Amazon is moving full steam ahead with this year's Prime Day shopping extravaganza, even as it grapples with the coronavirus pandemic (AMZN)
Friday, 27 March 2020 () · Amazon is inviting sellers and vendors to submit deals for this year's Prime Day, its annual mega shopping event, despite the supply chain issues it's facing amid the coronavirus outbreak.
· One email said vendors should be ready to ship their Prime Day inventory to Amazon warehouses by May, as purchase orders will be placed...