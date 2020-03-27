Leaked emails show Amazon is moving full steam ahead with this year's Prime Day shopping extravaganza, even as it grapples with the coronavirus pandemic (AMZN)

Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· Amazon is inviting sellers and vendors to submit deals for this year's Prime Day, its annual mega shopping event, despite the supply chain issues it's facing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

One email said vendors should be ready to ship their Prime Day inventory to Amazon warehouses by May, as purchase orders will be placed


