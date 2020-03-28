Global  

Making the Grade: Why ‘OS Recovery’ will be a key feature for K-12 iOS deployments

9to5Mac Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
In the past few weeks, 9to5Mac has broken several stories related to iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. The one that intrigued me the most was the OS Recovery feature. As an iOS IT administrator, this feature will solve many problems in K–12. Here’s why I am excited about the upcoming OS recovery in K-12. more…

