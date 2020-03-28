Global  

Score two Google Home smart speakers + a Nest Mini for $99 (Save $151)

9to5Toys Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
BuyDig is offering a 2-pack of Google Home Smart Speakers with the Nest Mini for *$99 shipped* with the code *JYO2* at checkout. For comparison, you’d be charged $100 for each Google Home and another $50 for the included Nest Mini at Best Buy, with today’s deal saving you a total of $151 over paying retail price. Google’s Assistant platform is one of the most well-known out there when it comes to smart home ecosystems. I use Assistant alongside HomeKit in my apartment and love how well they function together. Plus, with today’s deal, you’ll be able to make three rooms in your home smart and enjoy multi-room audio with ease. Rated 4.5+ stars.

Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Why You Want To Turn Off Your Smart Speakers While Working From Home

Why You Want To Turn Off Your Smart Speakers While Working From Home 00:38

 People are being advised to turn off their smart speakers when working from home.

