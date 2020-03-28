Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the CyberPower 750VA Battery Backup System for *$49.99* *shipped*. Also available direct from Best Buy as part of its Deals of the Day. Normally $80, this is a match for the all-time low that we’ve tracked on this UPS and is the best available. Offering up eight outlets, five of which are both surge-protected and on battery backup, and three that are just surge-protected, this UPS is designed to keep your entire desk going in case of a power failure. If you find yourself working from home now, and you haven’t fully finished your new office setup, a UPS is a must-have piece of tech. Rated 4.5/5 stars.



more…



The post Outfit your home office with CyberPower’s 750VA battery backup: $50 (Reg. $80) appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

