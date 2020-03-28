Global  

Get BOGO FREE Krispy Kreme doughnuts delivered today with this code

Saturday, 28 March 2020
Right now, you can get *buy-1-get-1-free* Krispy Kreme when you add a dozen Original Glazed and a dozen Be Sweet doughnuts to your cart and use the code *BESWEET* at checkout. Your total will come out to *$9.99* plus tax (and any delivery fees, which could be up to $5 plus tip) for both dozens, which is a savings of 50% over what you’d normally pay. Now, I know that we’re all social distancing, and so does Krispy Kreme. Because of that, the doughnut maker is offering three different ways to get your morning treat: drive-thru, pick-up, or no-contact delivery, whichever works best for you. To get it delivered, you’ll need to live within 10-miles of a participating restaurant. Full details are available here.

