Original Content podcast: ‘Tiger King’ might be the wildest show on Netflix

TechCrunch Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
Netflix’s “Tiger King” is a docuseries focusing on the man who calls himself Joe Exotic — owner of a private park full of tigers and other big cats. We learn in the opening minutes of the first episode that he’s been accused of hiring a contract killer to murder an animal rights activist. A documentary […]
News video: 'Tiger King' Exotic Animal Park Stays Open Despite Coronavirus Outbreak

'Tiger King' Exotic Animal Park Stays Open Despite Coronavirus Outbreak 01:48

 The Oklahoma wildlife park featured in the now-famous "Tiger King" documentary is currently open to visitors as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

