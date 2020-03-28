Hands-on with 3D Animals in Google Search [Video] Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

At I/O 2019, Google unveiled the fantastic new 3D Animals alongside a flurry of other augmented reality filters for Lens and Search.



more…



The post Hands-on with 3D Animals in Google Search [Video] appeared first on 9to5Google. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this