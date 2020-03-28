Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

At its I/O conference in 2019, Google announced that it would be adding augmented reality objects to Search. Over the year since, Google has a bunch of 3D animals you can view in Google Search using AR — here’s the full list.



more…



The post Google 3D animals: Which ones are available and how to use them appeared first on 9to5Google. 👓 View full article

