Google Classroom is the most popular education app on Android and iOS amid coronavirus Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

With schools out in many locations around the United States, teachers and parents alike are looking for alternative ways to keep students occupied. Now, the coronavirus pandemic has boosted Google Classroom to 50 million downloads on Android and to the #1 education app on both Android and iOS.



