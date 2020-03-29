Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Google Classroom is the most popular education app on Android and iOS amid coronavirus

Google Classroom is the most popular education app on Android and iOS amid coronavirus

9to5Google Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
With schools out in many locations around the United States, teachers and parents alike are looking for alternative ways to keep students occupied. Now, the coronavirus pandemic has boosted Google Classroom to 50 million downloads on Android and to the #1 education app on both Android and iOS.

more…

The post Google Classroom is the most popular education app on Android and iOS amid coronavirus appeared first on 9to5Google.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Coronavirus App Targets a Million Downloads in 24 Hours in the UK

Coronavirus App Targets a Million Downloads in 24 Hours in the UK 00:44

 Coronavirus App Targets a Million Downloads in 24 Hours in the UK Covid Symptom Tracker is the third-most popular app in Apple's U.K. store, and it's also second on Google Play's new releases chart. The creators of the app hope to help the British public to distinguish between the common cold and...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.