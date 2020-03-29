Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Get two Honeywell R20 Dimmable LED Lights for $5

Get two Honeywell R20 Dimmable LED Lights for $5

9to5Toys Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Home Depot offers a two-pack of Honeywell R20 Dimmable LED Lights for *$4.99*. Free shipping is available for all. You’d typically pay upwards of $10 and $8 regularly at Home Depot for this bundle. As spring comes around, it’s a great time to finally make the switch to LED light bulbs. Notable specs here include a 22-year lifespan on average and a solid drop in typical energy use over time. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

more…

The post Get two Honeywell R20 Dimmable LED Lights for $5 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

anith

Anith Gopal Get two Honeywell R20 Dimmable LED Lights for $5 https://t.co/BZV4S0xriw https://t.co/sLxQuumv6J 4 days ago

izzygraphics

iG RT @9to5toys: Get two Honeywell R20 Dimmable LED Lights for $5 https://t.co/DP964gJoWf by @trevorjd14 4 days ago

9to5toys

9to5Toys Get two Honeywell R20 Dimmable LED Lights for $5 https://t.co/DP964gJoWf by @trevorjd14 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.