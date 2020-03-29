Global  

Elizabeth Warren campaign open sources its organizing tools

engadget Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
The impact of Elizabeth Warren's presidential campaign might be felt well after it ended. The Warren for President team is open-sourcing some of its key get-out-the-vote projects to help other politicians and cause supporters with their own efforts....
