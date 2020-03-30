Air Doctor scores $7.6M to connect travellers with local doctors Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Air Doctor, the health tech startup that connects travellers with local doctors, has raised $7.8 million in Series A funding. The round is led by Kamet Ventures (the AXA-backed venture builder), and The Phoenix Insurance Company. Founded in 2016, Air Doctor aims to empower travellers who get sick when abroad and need non-emergency advice or […] 👓 View full article

