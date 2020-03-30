Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Air Doctor scores $7.6M to connect travellers with local doctors

Air Doctor scores $7.6M to connect travellers with local doctors

TechCrunch Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Air Doctor, the health tech startup that connects travellers with local doctors, has raised $7.8 million in Series A funding. The round is led by Kamet Ventures (the AXA-backed venture builder), and The Phoenix Insurance Company. Founded in 2016, Air Doctor aims to empower travellers who get sick when abroad and need non-emergency advice or […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published < > Embed
News video: Lilly Landis Talks Volleyball, Air Force Academy

Lilly Landis Talks Volleyball, Air Force Academy 02:06

 Just because Lilly Landis was sent home from the Air Force Academy due to the pandemic doesn't mean work in the classroom and volleyball training take a break, reports Mike Max (2:06). WCCO 4 News At 5:30– March 29, 2020

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.