Square Enix will ship 'Final Fantasy VII Remake' early to some countries Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Final Fantasy VII Remake is one of Square Enix's most-anticipated releases ever, and after already pushing the game's launch date back a month, it's run into another hiccup: disruption caused by the global coronavirus outbreak means that some players... 👓 View full article

