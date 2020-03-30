Save on Amazon’s Alexa-enabled devices from $25, today only (up to 50% off)

Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Today only, Woot is discounting a number of Amazon’s first-party smart home Alexa-enabled devices. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Our top pick is the 3rd generation Echo Dot for *$24.99*. As a comparison, it usually sells for $50 at Amazon. Today’s deal matches the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time. Echo Dot delivers access to Amazon’s voice assistant, plays music, and controls various devices around your home. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 368,000 Amazon reviewers. Head below for additional deals.



more…



The post Save on Amazon’s Alexa-enabled devices from $25, today only (up to 50% off) appeared first on 9to5Toys. Today only, Woot is discounting a number of Amazon’s first-party smart home Alexa-enabled devices. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Our top pick is the 3rd generation Echo Dot for *$24.99*. As a comparison, it usually sells for $50 at Amazon. Today’s deal matches the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time. Echo Dot delivers access to Amazon’s voice assistant, plays music, and controls various devices around your home. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 368,000 Amazon reviewers. Head below for additional deals.more…The post Save on Amazon’s Alexa-enabled devices from $25, today only (up to 50% off) appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend