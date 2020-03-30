Global  

9to5Toys Monday, 30 March 2020
Save on Amazon’s Alexa-enabled devices from $25, today only (up to 50% off)Today only, Woot is discounting a number of Amazon’s first-party smart home Alexa-enabled devices. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Our top pick is the 3rd generation Echo Dot for *$24.99*. As a comparison, it usually sells for $50 at Amazon. Today’s deal matches the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time. Echo Dot delivers access to Amazon’s voice assistant, plays music, and controls various devices around your home. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 368,000 Amazon reviewers. Head below for additional deals.

Amazon worker at Ruskin warehouse tests positive for COVID-19

Amazon worker at Ruskin warehouse tests positive for COVID-19

 Amazon worker at the warehouse in Ruskin has tested positive for COVID-19, the company confirms.

Amazon Prime Now Allows In-App Purchases for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV Users

Amazon Prime Now Allows In-App Purchases for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV Users

Amazon Prime Now Allows In-App Purchases for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV Users The online retailer previously forced its users to leave the Prime Video app and go to the Amazon website via a browser..

Words you shouldn't say around your smart speaker

Words you shouldn't say around your smart speaker

Smart speakers have been the focus of controversy and concern for some time, particularly with regard to privacy rights. Many people worry their smart devices are listening in on conversations even..

Official Super Mario Sticker Book hits the Amazon low today at just $5.50

Amazon is now offering the Super Mario Official Sticker Book for $5.66 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $13.
Smartphone Accessories: Anker Roav VIVA 2-Port Car Charger w/ Alexa $18, more

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering the Anker Roav VIVA Alexa-enabled 2-Port USB Car Charger for $17.99 shipped. Usually selling for $29.
