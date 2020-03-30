2020 brings the death of IT

Global  

2020 brings the death of ITIT -- Information Technology -- grew out of something we called MIS -- Management Information Systems -- but both meant a kid in a white shirt who brought you a new keyboard when yours broke. Well, the kid is now gone, sent home with everyone else, and that kid isn’t coming back… ever. IT is near death, fading by the day. But don’t blame COVID-19 because the death of IT was inevitable. This novel coronavirus just made it happen a little quicker. I mentioned the switch from MIS to IT because that name change presaged the events I am describing… [Continue Reading]
