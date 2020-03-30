Global  

Amazon warehouse workers in New York will strike after an employee tested positive for coronavirus

Business Insider Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Amazon warehouse workers in New York will strike after an employee tested positive for coronavirus· Workers at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island plan to strike on Monday.
· They will protest the company's health and safety policies after a colleague tested positive for coronavirus.
· The strikers are demanding Amazon shut down the facility for a deep clean and pay its workers in the meantime.
News video: Amazon Warehouse Workers Say Company Not Doing Enough To Stop Spread Of Coronavirus

Amazon Warehouse Workers Say Company Not Doing Enough To Stop Spread Of Coronavirus

 Many employees leaving the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Moreno Valley did not want to comment about safety protocols inside the warehouse after one of their co-workers tested positive for coronavirus.

