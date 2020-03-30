Amazon warehouse workers in New York will strike after an employee tested positive for coronavirus Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

· Workers at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island plan to strike on Monday.

· They will protest the company's health and safety policies after a colleague tested positive for coronavirus.

· The strikers are demanding Amazon shut down the facility for a deep clean and pay its workers in the meantime.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published Amazon Warehouse Workers Say Company Not Doing Enough To Stop Spread Of Coronavirus 02:47 Many employees leaving the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Moreno Valley did not want to comment about safety protocols inside the warehouse after one of their co-workers tested positive for coronavirus.

