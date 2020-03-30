Global  

News24.com | WATCH | No social distancing or cops as hundreds queue at busy Sassa paypoint in Mamelodi

News24 Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Hundreds of people queue for social grants at the Denlyn shopping complex in Mamelodi, Pretoria, with no police presence and a lack of social distancing amid the lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.
