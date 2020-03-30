Amazon, Instacart Grocery Delivery Workers Strike For Coronavirus Protection And Pay

Amazon workers in New York and Instacart workers nationwide plan to walk off their jobs Monday. They want more access to paid sick leave as well as protective gear and other safety measures.

