Amazon, Instacart Grocery Delivery Workers Strike For Coronavirus Protection And Pay

NPR Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Amazon workers in New York and Instacart workers nationwide plan to walk off their jobs Monday. They want more access to paid sick leave as well as protective gear and other safety measures.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Amazon, Instacart Workers Threaten Coronavirus Strike

Amazon, Instacart Workers Threaten Coronavirus Strike 00:50

 Amazon workers on Staten Island plan to walk out today, and Instacart employees say they still plan to strike after the company took some action.

AngelaRiggs_

director giggles I know we’re in the middle of a pandemic and you’re bored, but hit the brakes on your Amazon and Instacart orders i… https://t.co/Qdemg9yHmM 4 seconds ago

TracyMar

TracyMar Amazon warehouse workers in Staten Island and Instacart deliverers nationwide are preparing to strike — demanding s… https://t.co/dTC9LTYbiE 28 seconds ago

stephenpimpare

Stephen Pimpare Never cross a picket line. Even a virtual picket line. https://t.co/5avH3RYh2X 28 seconds ago

BiibiKing

Nabeela RT @NPR: Amazon warehouse workers in Staten Island and grocery deliverers for Instacart nationwide are preparing to strike — demanding step… 32 seconds ago

pschnall

Peter Schnall MD MPH Amazon, Instacart Grocery Delivery Workers Strike For Coronavirus Protection And Pay https://t.co/p4nDOVLAhK 2 minutes ago

GetAlternative

The Alternative In the midst of this pandemic, no one is working harder for less. Solidarity with the Instacart and Amazon worker… https://t.co/i2Emre1UHG 3 minutes ago

Aszabla

🔥Sabin @ home🔥 Peapod and Amazon now just don't have any delivery times anymore, instacart and amazon are striking? Some grocery s… https://t.co/ifT1GLejxu 3 minutes ago

AsIfUknow

#IndependentVoters = #OnlyMajorityVoters RT @BernForBernie20: @thehill Amazon SVP and former WH secretary for Obama, Jay Carney is a disgrace. *Amazon paid zero in federal taxes.… 4 minutes ago

