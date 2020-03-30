Global  

J&J just sped up the timeline for its coronavirus vaccine, and said it could be ready for emergency use early next year (JNJ)

Business Insider Monday, 30 March 2020
J&J just sped up the timeline for its coronavirus vaccine, and said it could be ready for emergency use early next year (JNJ)· The world's largest healthcare company is accelerating its timeline for a coronavirus vaccine, saying it could be available for emergency use by early next year.
· Johnson & Johnson said Monday it has selected a lead vaccine candidate and plans to start testing it in people no later than September. 
· The New Jersey...
News video: The quest for the coronavirus vaccine | Seth Berkley

The quest for the coronavirus vaccine | Seth Berkley 02:40

 When will the coronavirus vaccine be ready? Epidemiologist Seth Berkley (head of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance) takes us inside the effort to create a vaccine for the coronavirus. With clarity and urgency, he explains what makes it so challenging to develop, when we can expect it to be rolled out at...

