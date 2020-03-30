Herman Miller takes rare 15% off its most popular desks, chairs, and more

Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Herman MIller’s Work from Home sale delivers some of the best prices at *15% off* on everyday office essentials and its various iconic desks, chairs, and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Eames Aluminum Group Management Chair for *$1,950.75*. As a comparison, it typically sells for $2,295 with today’s deal matching the best prices we see. As part of the iconic Eames Aluminum Group, this desk chair arrives with an all-metal form supplemented by black leather fabrics. It’s height adjustable with casters for easy moving around your space. Handmade in Michigan with a 12-year warranty. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for additional top picks from today’s sale.



