Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > 'Modern Warfare 2' remaster reportedly goes on sale tomorrow

'Modern Warfare 2' remaster reportedly goes on sale tomorrow

engadget Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
If the recent release of Warzone has you itching to play even more Call of Duty, you're in luck. According to VGC, Activision will release a remastered version of the franchise's 2009 entry, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, that will feature an update...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

morenoalex10

SanMojoso🖤 RT @IGN: New reports suggest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered will release tomorrow. https://t.co/r3QV5ELGo7 https://t.co/O5wImzx9… 20 seconds ago

chrisdor2

GameKing COD: Modern Warfare 2 Remaster Reportedly Launches Tomorrow https://t.co/KQ7N5Egw8l https://t.co/l2xtG0RYlo 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.