'Modern Warfare 2' remaster reportedly goes on sale tomorrow Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

If the recent release of Warzone has you itching to play even more Call of Duty, you're in luck. According to VGC, Activision will release a remastered version of the franchise's 2009 entry, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, that will feature an update... 👓 View full article

