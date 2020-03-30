Global  

FDA grants emergency authorization to system that decontaminates N95 respirator masks for re-use

TechCrunch Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
FDA grants emergency authorization to system that decontaminates N95 respirator masks for re-useThe global coronavirus pandemic has meant that there’s a widespread effort to develop and advance creative solutions to new problems, like worldwide shortages of necessary front-line medical equipment. One piece of gear that’s necessary for protecting the health of medical workers treating COVID-19 patients are N95 respirator masks, which are masks that specifically filter out […]
