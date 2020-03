HQ Trivia, the live trivia show app where thousands of people compete for real cash prizes, just came back from the dead Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· *HQ Trivia, the live trivia show app where thousands of people compete for real cash prizes, has returned from the dead.*

· *The app held its first live show on Sunday night since closing in February. "Bringing @hqtrivia back tonight with @mattwasfunny!! 9p ET on the HQ app," CEO and co-founder Rus Yusupov said on... · *HQ Trivia, the live trivia show app where thousands of people compete for real cash prizes, has returned from the dead.*· *The app held its first live show on Sunday night since closing in February. "Bringing @hqtrivia back tonight with @mattwasfunny!! 9p ET on the HQ app," CEO and co-founder Rus Yusupov said on 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this