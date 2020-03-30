Dominic Toretto’s 1970 Dodge Charger from the Fast and Furious is now a Lego kit Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Dominic Toretto’s 1970 Dodge Charger is one of the most iconic cars in the Fast and Furious franchise, and soon, it’ll be available as a Lego set.



The model is a part of Lego’s Technic line, which means that it won’t just look cool; it will also include some moving parts. The car comes decked out with a replica V8 engine and a bottle of NOS (nitrous oxide) in the back — which is important if your goal is to try to race a model train to really set up the mood of the first film.



Adding Dominic Toretto's car (which, in case you've forgotten, is the one that he was scared to drive until he really needed to at the end of the first Fast and Furious movie) to the Lego family might seem odd. The Fast and Furious franchise isn't exactly...

