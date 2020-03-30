Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Dominic Toretto’s 1970 Dodge Charger from the Fast and Furious is now a Lego kit

Dominic Toretto’s 1970 Dodge Charger from the Fast and Furious is now a Lego kit

The Verge Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Dominic Toretto’s 1970 Dodge Charger from the Fast and Furious is now a Lego kitDominic Toretto’s 1970 Dodge Charger is one of the most iconic cars in the Fast and Furious franchise, and soon, it’ll be available as a Lego set.

The model is a part of Lego’s Technic line, which means that it won’t just look cool; it will also include some moving parts. The car comes decked out with a replica V8 engine and a bottle of NOS (nitrous oxide) in the back — which is important if your goal is to try to race a model train to really set up the mood of the first film.

Adding Dominic Toretto’s car (which, in case you’ve forgotten, is the one that he was scared to drive until he really needed to at the end of the first Fast and Furious movie) to the Lego family might seem odd. The Fast and Furious franchise isn’t exactly...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ktmhsqtm

Josh Randall RT @therealautoblog: Dominic Toretto's 'Fast and Furious' Lego Dodge Charger lives its life a quarter mile at a time: https://t.co/HljJCs63… 8 minutes ago

therealautoblog

Autoblog Dominic Toretto's 'Fast and Furious' Lego Dodge Charger lives its life a quarter mile at a time:… https://t.co/34qGFEkHET 12 minutes ago

Tech_Hunter_uk

Tech Treasure Hunter Dominic Toretto’s 1970 Dodge Charger from the Fast and Furious is now a Lego kit https://t.co/pQhRJxHHWL https://t.co/lqip6ZCIkC 14 minutes ago

MattMarcotte

Matt Marcotte "I live my life one brick at a time." https://t.co/s4YSBtIRIc 19 minutes ago

MotoringChat

Motoring Chat Dominic Toretto's 'Fast and Furious' Lego Dodge Charger lives its life a quarter mile at a time… https://t.co/fnHqQsg3HY 25 minutes ago

hypervocal

hypervocal Dominic Torettos 1970 Dodge Charger from the Fast and Furious is now a Lego kit https://t.co/OHjbwwpvP9 https://t.co/OkLupgDVtG 26 minutes ago

chip_setzer

Chip Setzer RT @CARandDRIVER: Dominic Toretto's @FastandFurious @Dodge Charger becomes a @LEGO_Group kit: https://t.co/y7MlIgDCJH https://t.co/map7m47x… 27 minutes ago

marcgraser

Marc Graser RT @verge: Dominic Toretto’s 1970 Dodge Charger from the Fast and Furious is now a Lego kit https://t.co/tPRJmnCOOt https://t.co/PW9EuRwJEg 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.